Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in Dollar General robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man robbed a Dollar General in Castle Hayne Tuesday night, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that a man entered the store located at 6001 Castle Hayne Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. and told two store clerks to get on the ground and punched them in the face while demanding money.
After getting money from the clerks, the suspect fled the scene.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, the suspect didn’t appear to be armed.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or you can submit a tip here.
