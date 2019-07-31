National Lighthouse Weekend: celebrate the oldest NC lighthouse

For three days, there will be activities, tours, and much more to pay tribute to Old Baldy’s maritime history. Celebrations kicks off on Friday, August 2 with a Roaring 20′s History Happy Hour at the lighthouse. The next morning, there will be the annual rubber duck race. On Sunday, there is the National Lighthouse Day Festival and Run for the 5l, 10k, and One Mile Fun Run. There will also be a reenactment festival with a tribute to the coast guard, BBQ, music, refreshments, and games for the whole family.