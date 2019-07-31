National Lighthouse Weekend: celebrate the oldest NC lighthouse

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Old Baldy on Bald Head Island is North Carolina’s oldest lighthouse. To commemorate it’s 200+ history, the Old Baldy Foundation is hosting National Lighthouse Day Weekend.
Old Baldy was built and completes back in 1817. It’s the 13th oldest lighthouse in the United States.
For three days, there will be activities, tours, and much more to pay tribute to Old Baldy’s maritime history. Celebrations kicks off on Friday, August 2 with a Roaring 20′s History Happy Hour at the lighthouse. The next morning, there will be the annual rubber duck race. On Sunday, there is the National Lighthouse Day Festival and Run for the 5l, 10k, and One Mile Fun Run. There will also be a reenactment festival with a tribute to the coast guard, BBQ, music, refreshments, and games for the whole family.
The event is free, but it does cost to take the ferry from Southport to Bald Head Island.
More information about the festivities can be found on the Old Baldy website.
