Leland aims to build new community park

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is in the process of obtaining properties to build a new community park.
“Over the past couple years, the town has been acquiring parcels to develop the park," said Wyatt Richardson, Operations Services Director for Leland. "We are waiting to acquire two more to complete it. One is on the waterfront and the other is next to it — a prior salvage yard.”
The property is located on both sides of South Navassa Road, right before the bridge into Navassa, and extends to Loop Road.
The parcel is 78 acres in total with 28 acres of uplands and the remaining being wetlands.
The new park would be named Sturgeon Creek Park, not to be confused with Cypress Cove Park which was previously named Sturgeon Creek Park.
“At one point the town of Leland had a park, Sturgeon Creek Park, that was changed in 2016 to Cypress Cove Park, with the name change, I think there’s been a little bit of confusion,” said Richardson. “That park is a kayak access park, still connects to Sturgeon Creek but in the future we are going to switch it around and we’ll have a water access here at the site as well.”
The plans include walking trails, disk golf, kayak and canoe launch, and the town will eventually be working with NC Fishing and Wildlife to install a boat ramp.
“We want people to come out and give input on what they want here at the park,” said Richardson. “This is part of a gateway district for the town of Leland so we want to improve these spaces and what better way to welcome people into town than introducing them to a park.”
The first public comment meeting will be Wednesday, August 28, following the Parks and Rec meeting held from 7 to 9 p.m. The second community meeting will be at the Founders Day event on Saturday, September 14. The third will be held following the Parks and Rec meeting Wednesday, September 25.
If you cannot make one of those community meetings, visit the Town Webpage or contact Wyatt Richardson at wrichardson@townofleland.com
