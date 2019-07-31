First Alert Forecast: August to kick off with risk for storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a period of seasonably hot and classically summery humidity that will support some needed rain chances for the Cape Fear Region.
Wednesday night: expect overnight lows to fall through the 80s and 70s. The odds for a stray shower or thundershower will range between 20-30%.
Sounds of Summer Thursday: temperatures will climb to near 90 in the afternoon with a 30% chance for a shower or storm. By concert time temperatures will cool through the 80s and lows will eventually fall into the lower 70s.
Your First Alert Weather Team is continuing to monitor a weak disturbance near Hispaniola that carries small late-week development odds when it gets near Florida. No imminent threat! Just something to keep an eye on…
Your First Alert Weather Team will also pledge to monitor a tropical disturbance over the open Atlantic Ocean between Africa and the Lesser Antilles as development of this feature is possible near these islands this weekend.
