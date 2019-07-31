First Alert Forecast: increased humidity to support increased rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a period of seasonably hot and classically summery humidity that will support some needed rain chances for the Cape Fear Region. Details for your Wednesday…
Temperatures: upper 80s and lower 90s with localized rain-cooling to 70s.
Winds: southeast 0 to 10 mph locally stronger and around any showers.
Skies: sun intervals with patchy cirrus and gray-based cumulus clouds.
Rain chances: 30% i.e. a few lucky backyards get wet for the first time in a while.
Your First Alert Weather Team is continuing to monitor a weak disturbance near Hispaniola that carries small late-week development odds when it gets near Florida. No imminent threat! Just something to keep an eye on…
Your First Alert Weather Team will also pledge to monitor a tropical disturbance over the open Atlantic Ocean between Africa and the Lesser Antilles as development of this feature is possible near these islands this weekend.
