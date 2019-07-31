Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Crews respond to structure fire in Kure Beach. (Source: Bryant Reed)
By Peyton Land | July 31, 2019 at 3:14 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 3:14 AM

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Kure Beach.

The fire broke out at a home at the address of 317 S 6th Ave.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m.

Officials say upon arrival, there were visible smoke and flames at the residence.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on scene trying to get more details.

