Crews respond to early morning structure fire

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Kure Beach.
The fire broke out at a home at the address of 317 S 6th Ave.
According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m.
Officials say upon arrival, there were visible smoke and flames at the residence.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
We have a crew on scene trying to get more details.
