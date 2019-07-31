CFPUA confirms 1,4-dioxane found in raw water for second time this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is working with the NC Department of Environmental Quality to determine what is causing an increase in 1,4- dioxane in raw water from the Cape Fear River.
The contaminant in question, 1,4 dioxane, can be found in industrial solvents, paint strippers, antifreeze and varnishes. According to the press release from CFPUA, its presence in the river results from upstream discharges.
The EPA notes 1,4 dioxane is likely a carcinogen and does not biodegrade in the environment.
The latest results were revealed this week and showed 2.2 parts per billion (ppb) in untreated water on July 1 and .54 ppb in finished water on July 2 at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.
“The Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which treats water from the Cape Fear River, is one of the few water utilities in North Carolina equipped to significantly reduce 1,4-dioxane in water. This results from past investments in ozone and granular activated carbon filters operated in biological mode, technologies that typically result in average removal rates for 1,4-dioxane of 67 percent,” the press release from CFPUA said.
This isnt the first time this year levels of the chemical have risen in the Cape Fear; 1.8 ppb was detected in raw water February 13 and .54 ppb was detected in finished water the next day.
The EPA has not established a federal maximum contaminant level for 1,4-dioxane. A risk assessment by the EPA showed that a concentration of 0.35 parts per billion in drinking water consumed over a lifetime would be expected to cause no more than one additional case of cancer in 1 million people.
WECT reached out to CFPUA, but they dont know the reason for the increase or where the contaminant originated from.
