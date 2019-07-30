Young actor taps his way to a milestone in ‘Billy Elliot’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Liam Redford stars as Billy Elliot in his fifth production of the show, opening Thursday, Aug. 1 at Thalian Hall. Redford will celebrate his 100th performance in the role on the show’s closing night.
Billy Elliot follows the story of a young boy who trades in his boxing gloves for dancing shoes. It is set in a small mining town in the English countryside.
The musical has a score by Elton John and the show has one several Tony Awards through the years.
This Opera House Theatre Company version of the show is directed by Cathy Street, choreographed by Brooklyne Williamson-Moore and musically directed by Stephen Field.
Performance dates are:
Thursday, August 1 – Sunday, August 4
Thursday, August 8 – Sunday, August 11
Thursday, August 15 – Sunday, August 18
All performances are at 7:30 p.m., except for all Sunday matinees which begin at 3:00 pm.
Performances are on the Main Stage of Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC.
The cast also includes Chloe Moore (Debbie Wilkinson), who recently starred in Thalian’s adaptation of Little Miss Sunshine
Jamey Stone, Beau Mumford, Debra Gillingham, JR Rodriguez, Jason Aycock and Kendra Goehring-Garrett also star in the performances.
Tickets are available at the box office, by calling (910) 632-2285 or at www.thalianhall.org.
