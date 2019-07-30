24-year-old killed in shooting at Whiteville apartment

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 24-year-old man has died after a shooting on Nolan Avenue in Whiteville Tuesday.
Major William Hinz with the Whiteville Police Department says officers were called about the shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments at 4:25 p.m.
The victim was driven to Columbus Regional ER by bystanders, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The male’s identity has not yet been released.
The NC SBI and the Whiteville Police Department are investigating.
Police have not released any information about arrests or possible suspects in the shooting.
