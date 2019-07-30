UNCW jumps 30 spots on Kiplinger Best Public College list

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kiplinger’s list of best public college values ranked the University of North Carolina Wilmington 32nd in the nation, the university announced Tuesday.
This year’s ranking is a 30 spot jump from its 2018 ranking on the same list. Kiplinger ranked 400 public and private institutions and recognized another 100 as “good values."
“UNCW’s strong showing in the new Kiplinger’s ranking is a reflection of the university’s commitment to affordability and excellence, which are cornerstones of the Strategic Plan,” said Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli in a press release. “Higher education is an investment in individual students and our collective future. UNCW students get an outstanding return on their investment.”
US News previously ranked UNCW 8th in the nation for their online bachelor program, 6th among public universities and 15th overall on a list of best regional universities in the south.
