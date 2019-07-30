Tow truck business owner says move over law penalties don’t go far enough

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local tow truck business owner wants the penalties for the Move Over Law to be more severe.
Governor Cooper raised the penalties for the Move Over Law last week. The move over law requires that drivers move over when they see police cruisers or first responders with flashing emergency lights. The law rose the length of the maximum sentence from a Class I felony sentence of 3 to 12 months to a Class F felony sentence of 10 to 41 months. But was it enough?
Thomas Toby owns Thomas Towing and Transport and he doesn’t think the governor did enough to make any real change. He and his crew see the danger that first responders and roadside workers like himself deal with on a daily basis and he believes that the minimum sentence should be much more severe.
If a pedestrian injures or kills a first responder or roadside worker, then Toby thinks the sentence should be at least a “mandatory one-year sentence.” He points out that he feels desperate to make some kind of change that will save lives and influence pedestrians to pay attention while driving.
Toby stresses the danger he faces as a common occurrence, explaining that "it’s an everyday occurrence for us in a way. But it’s one that doesn’t have to take place if people would just slow down or move over and part of the moving over is the people in the left lane realizing that there’s a problem on the side of the road and giving cars in the right lane room to move over.”
The law was signed last week but will not go into effect until December 1.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.