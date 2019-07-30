Three additional plaintiffs step forward in teacher sex crime suit against NHCS

Michael Kelly in court.
By Emily Featherston | July 30, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 3:21 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three additional former students of Mike Kelly have joined a lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools.

Attorneys Jim Lea, Ryan Schultz, Joel Rhine and Martin Ramey originally filed suit against NHCS on Tuesday, July 23, ultimately seeking a class-action case against the school system.

Now, one week later, three additional plaintiffs have signed on to the case — two on their own, and one through his mother — bringing the total to six. All have chosen to remain anonymous due to the trauma attorneys argue would be caused by revealing their identities.

Attorneys are expected to release a statement about the additional plaintiffs later this afternoon.

WECT has reached out to NHCS, and will update this story if they respond with comment.

