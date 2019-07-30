Three additional plaintiffs step forward in teacher sex crime suit against NHCS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three additional former students of Mike Kelly have joined a lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools.
Now, one week later, three additional plaintiffs have signed on to the case — two on their own, and one through his mother — bringing the total to six. All have chosen to remain anonymous due to the trauma attorneys argue would be caused by revealing their identities.
Attorneys are expected to release a statement about the additional plaintiffs later this afternoon.
WECT has reached out to NHCS, and will update this story if they respond with comment.
