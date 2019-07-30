South Central star and UNC commit Day’Ron Sharpe transferring to Montverde Academy

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central rising senior Day’Ron Sharpe is transferring to Montverde Academy, the five-star UNC commit announced on his Instagram page Monday.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center verbally committed to Chapel Hill in June of 2018 and had this to say on Instagram:
"Thank you South Central for an amazing three years. It will always be my home. But with that being said, I will be attending Montverde Academy for my senior year."
Sharpe is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.
The big man also led South Central to a 4A state championship this past spring. He was named MVP of the title game for his dominant performance in the Falcons' 72-46 drubbing of West Charlotte.
Sharpe averaged nearly 16 points and 10 rebounds per game during his junior season and finished the year with 46 blocks.
Big NBA names that have played at Montverde Academy include Joel Embiid, R.J. Barrett, D’Angelo Russell, and Ben Simmons.
