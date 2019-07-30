Ocean Isle Beach man sentenced for statutory rape of minor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle man is headed to prison for up to three decades after pleading guilty to the statutory rape of a minor.
According to a news release from the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, Russell James Stevens, 56, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18-27 years in prison for the crime.
During Stevens’ sentencing hearing, prosecutors said the case was originally investigated by authorities in New Jersey and was later brought to the attention of Det. Horne with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim and her family told New Jersey law enforcement that while living in North Carolina, Stevens repeatedly sexually abused the victim for a number of years.
During an interview with detectives, Stevens admitted to the sexual abuse which dated back to at least 2015.
As part of his plea deal, Stevens will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
