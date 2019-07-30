N.C. gun shop buys ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) - A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.
The Cherokee Guns' billboard then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to say "The 4 Horsemen are Idiots."
The Charlotte Observer reports the sign targets the same lawmakers who President Donald Trump told to go back to their own countries. The women are U.S. citizens.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are featured in the billboard. The four are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country.
