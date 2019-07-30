KNOW HER? Shallotte police seek ID of Walmart larceny suspect

Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say was involved in a larceny. (Source: Shallotte Police Department/Facebook)
July 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 2:21 PM

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say was involved in a larceny.

According to Facebook post by the police department, the woman is wanted on a charge of felony larceny after allegedly taking items from the Shallotte Walmart.

She was last seen leaving the store in a Lincoln passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008 and speak with a detective.

