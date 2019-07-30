Help Nourish NC feed hungry students in slow summer donation months

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BlueCoast Realty and On Q Financial are teaming up to host a ‘fill the cup’ food drive during slow summer donation months.
The food drive, which will take place between July 30-Aug. 6 will benefit Nourish NC, a non-profit organization that works to prevent child hunger in New Hanover County.
“It’s a great time to raise awareness and have food for kids in the summertime and to help out at one of the greateset times of need,” said On Q Financial organizer Troy Williamson.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the food drive can drop off non-perishable food items on business days at the following locations:
- SeaCoast Real Estate, 575 Military Cutoff Rd. Suite 100 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- OnQfinancial, 1613 Military Cutoff Rd. Suite 100 (9 a.m-5p.m)
“We’re doing fill the cup. So anything that’s in a cup, apple sauce, fruit cups, pudding cups, Chef Boyardee cups, vegetable cups, cereal cups, oatmeal cups. There’s a lot of different cup choices and we figured that would be something great for kids during the summertime. Easy for them to prepare and it’s something they can grab, open up and eat on the go,” Williamson said.
Nourish NC typically receives the majority of their donations in the winter months, but works to feed over 1,000 New Hanover County children throughout the summer.
“I can’t imagine my kids or our kids ever being hungry. So just thinking about any kids at all being hungry you never want a kid to go hungry at all. Nourish NC is a great organization that’s been so involved in our community for an extended period of time and it’s one of our favorite charitable organizations in Wilmington so we wanted to do everything we can to alleviate hunger for any kids in New Hanover County,” Williamson said.
