Former CEO of Canines for Service to launch new non-profit after he says he was forced out
Rick Hairston said he was pushed out of Canines for Service, the group he founded more than 20 years ago (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | July 30, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 5:13 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an announcement posted to Facebook, Rick Hairston, who founded Canines for Service, said he plans to launch a new non-profit group, Four Paws and a Wake Up.

The group, like Canines for Service, will train and place service dogs with veterans and those with mobility issues.

Rick and I are pleased to share an update with each of you. Your support, prayers, and blessings mean more to us than you may ever know. We thank you and ask you to join with us in our new adventure. [https://www.k94paws.org/north-carolina](https://www.k94paws.org/north-carolina)

Posted by Pat Nowak Hairston on Sunday, July 28, 2019

We first reported that Hairston, who was the president and CEO of Canines for Service, said he was pushed out of his position by the board of directors of the group. Hairston was with the organization for 23 years.

In June, Board Chairman Ed Sullivan released a statement that read in part:

"In early 2019, the Canines for Service board of directors began a search process for a new executive director. Our founder and CEO Rick Hairston was part of this process and fully understood the reasons why he needed to step down from the organization. Rick is no longer with Canines for Service.

We are pleased to announce that Colleen Vihlen, who has been with Canines for Service since 2017, will serve as the interim executive director. Colleen has strong experience in all facets of our operations and is highly regarded in the community. She will also participate in the ongoing search process for a permanent executive director."

