Former CEO of Canines for Service to launch new non-profit after he says he was forced out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an announcement posted to Facebook, Rick Hairston, who founded Canines for Service, said he plans to launch a new non-profit group, Four Paws and a Wake Up.
The group, like Canines for Service, will train and place service dogs with veterans and those with mobility issues.
We first reported that Hairston, who was the president and CEO of Canines for Service, said he was pushed out of his position by the board of directors of the group. Hairston was with the organization for 23 years.
In June, Board Chairman Ed Sullivan released a statement that read in part:
"In early 2019, the Canines for Service board of directors began a search process for a new executive director. Our founder and CEO Rick Hairston was part of this process and fully understood the reasons why he needed to step down from the organization. Rick is no longer with Canines for Service.
We are pleased to announce that Colleen Vihlen, who has been with Canines for Service since 2017, will serve as the interim executive director. Colleen has strong experience in all facets of our operations and is highly regarded in the community. She will also participate in the ongoing search process for a permanent executive director."
