First Alert Forecast: mainly dry for most, spot shower for few

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! I hope your week is off to a great start. High pressure remains the focus of the day, but it will loosen its grip by week’s end. We’re still looking at mainly sunny skies and dry weather in the short-term, with high temperatures gradually increasing into the lower 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.
This may be a good opportunity, if you can, to dip down to the shore. Do take note of a moderate risk for rip currents and stay safe. Rain chances will begin to creeping up starting today. Most times and places will remain dry, but a stray cell may provide a lucky backyard with a hydrating shower. A cold front will begin to push into the Carolinas by the end of the week, increasing rain chances to 40% for the Cape Fear region.
Your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a tropical wave of low pressure in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is placing five-day development odds of 20%. The system will have to battle wind shear and the mountainous island of Hispaniola before possibly reaching a more favorable growth zone near Florida by Friday.
