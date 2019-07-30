First Alert Forecast: mainly dry for most, spot shower for few

This may be a good opportunity, if you can, to dip down to the shore. Do take note of a moderate risk for rip currents and stay safe. Rain chances will begin to creeping up starting today. Most times and places will remain dry, but a stray cell may provide a lucky backyard with a hydrating shower. A cold front will begin to push into the Carolinas by the end of the week, increasing rain chances to 40% for the Cape Fear region.