First Alert Forecast: humidity and rain chances increasing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Hopefully you’re getting a chance to head outdoors and enjoy the warm sunshine! High pressure begins to weaken its grip by week’s end. We’re still looking at mainly sunny skies and dry weather in the short-term, with high temperatures gradually increasing into the lower 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.
Rain chances begin to increase toward the end of the week. A low chance for Wednesday at 20%, but some inland back yards could be seeing an isolated, afternoon shower. For the most part, we’ll continue to see the Carolina Blue skies through the next couple days! A cold front will begin to push into the Carolinas by the end of the week, increasing rain chances to 40% for the Cape Fear region.
Your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring two tropical waves of low pressure in the Caribbean and in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is placing formation chances low over the next 2-5 days. Both will have to battle wind shear and other forces that may inhibit development.
Feast your eyes on the seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and find a location-tailored ten-day forecast anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.