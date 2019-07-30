Farm where emaciated horses found under investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a farm at 5645 Greenville Loop Road.
According to a report, on July 14 an animal control officer received a call about a horse on the loose. While on that call, the officer saw an emaciated horse stuck in the mud and also noticed several other emaciated horses on the property.
Rescue crews were able to get the horse out of the mud but it later died. A doctor called to the property evaluated the other horses and determined five were in bad shape and needed emergency attention. The horses were taken to Horton’s Rehab Ranch LLC.
During the investigation, the owner of the property, Robert Woody, Jr., told deputies he had fallen ill and his wife is in poor health. They asked their daughter Sarah Woody to care for the animals. Sarah works full time and is in school and had trouble keeping up with the horses’ care.
According to the Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, the family has cooperated and is contributing to help pay for the horses’ care.
The remaining horses are being monitored. The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine whether charges should be filed.
