Facing emergency blood shortage, Red Cross offering Amazon gift card for donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Faced with an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card for those who donate blood or platelets through Aug. 29.
The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than two days worth of type O blood.
According to American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area Executive Director James Jarvis, the organization gets about 20 percent of its blood supply from drives at high schools and colleges, which currently are on summer break.
Amazon has donated $1 million to the Red Cross in an effort to motivate donors.
Donors will receive the gift card through an email.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Want to schedule an appointment today? Here are four ways you can do it:
- By activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive.”
- Using the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visiting RedCrossBlood.org
- Calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 30-Aug. 15
Brunswick County
Calabash
7/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Calabash VFW, 900 Carter Dr.
Southport
8/5/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street
New Hanover
Wilmington
7/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., J Michael's Philly Deli-Monkey Junction, 609 Piner Road
7/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/2/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/5/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/7/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/9/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Hanover Regional Business Center, 3151 South 17th. Street
8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
8/15/2019: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., New Hanover Regional Medical Center, 2131 South 17th. Street
8/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Hanover Regional Medical Center, 2131 South 17th. Street
Pender
Burgaw
8/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Fremont
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.