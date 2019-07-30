COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students to N.C. Science Olympiad Regionals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Peter Stewart knows what it’s like to take his students to the North Carolina Science Olympiad competition. He also knows what it’s like to miss out on some of the competitions at the state tournament because his students don’t have enough supplies to get prepared.
Stewart, a sixth-grade teacher at Holly Shelter Middle School, is hoping to get enough donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity, to purchase the supplies needed for the spring competition.
“The Science Olympiad competition in March of 2020 provides challenging competition in 15 different areas of interest,” Stewart says. “Throughout the school year prior to the competition students learn and practice in one or more skill areas. During after school time students will independently and cooperatively in small groups explore, learn, and create in order to become proficient in their chosen areas."
The kits needed to prepare the students are not cheap. Stewart has a goal of $1,628.
“We’re looking to fund specific materials that will provide academic knowledge and practice for each of this year’s events,” says Stewart. "$1,000 will greatly help fund our program and we appreciate your help with this program that provides exciting competition for our community and future scientists.”
“Last year we more than doubled student winners compared to the previous year,” Stewart says.
If you would like to donate to Mr. Stewart’s project, click here.
