Cape Fear Council of Governments executive director awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chris May, executive director of the Cape Fear Council of Governments, has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a recognition that is considered North Carolina’s highest civilian honor.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Chris Boney, chair of the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission, presented the award to May on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper at a ceremony held Monday at UNCW’s Clock Tower Lounge.
May worked for Watauga County, Seven Devils, and Blowing Rock before joining the CFCOG as executive director in January 2001.
“Since joining the CFCOG, Chris has been a strong voice for the 44 local governments in the Cape Fear Region,” the CFGOG said in a news release. "He has also served as adjunct professor for Public Administration at Appalachian State University and as a guest lecturer for the UNCW-MPA Program, on whose Community Advisory Board he currently serves as chair.
"Chris also served 40 years as a US Coast Guard Reservist, retiring as a Commander (CDR) and Senior Reserve Officer for Coast Guard operations in North Carolina. He is certified as a USCG Marine Safety and Environmental Protection Professional. He holds an Associate in Science from Lees McRae College and Bachelors and Masters degrees in Political Science and Public Administration from Appalachian State University. "
Chris will retire as the CFCOG’s executive director on July 31.
