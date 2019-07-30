Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram to be sworn in as president of N.C. Sheriffs’ Association

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff John W. Ingram V will be sworn in as the president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Tuesday evening.
According to a news release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the ceremony will be held at the sheriffs’ association’s 97th annual Business Conference Banquet in downtown Wilmington. Ingram’s oath will be administered by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ola M. Lewis.
On Monday, Ingram was unanimously voted in as president and has previously served on the association’s executive board as third vice president, second vice president, and most recently as first vice president.
The president of the NC Sheriffs’ Association represents all 100 sheriffs of North Carolina as well as the association itself, the news release stated. The president serves as the “face” of the association, makes appointments to boards and committees, plays an active role in the Annual Training Conference, spring and fall meetings, and attends numerous association and National Sheriffs’ Association meetings.
