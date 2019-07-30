Attention overnight drivers! Bridge closures, training could slow your travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re traveling overnight between Wilmington and Brunswick County this week, be prepared for delays.
Training is taking place on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this week. Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the bridge will be opening approximately every 30 minutes.
Training is expected to last until Saturday morning.
The Isabel Holmes Bridge currently is undergoing preservation repairs that require closures five nights week. The closures take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The bridge remains open to vehicle traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.