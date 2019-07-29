Wilmington woman snags $50,000 Powerball win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Betty Long of Wilmington is celebrating her good fortune after she won a $50,000 Powerball prize over the weekend.
She bought the $2 ticket for Saturday’s drawing at the Phoenix Mart on Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington.
She claimed her prize Monday morning at the lottery claim center in Wilmington.
The ticket matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.
The ticket beat odds of one in 913,129.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s upcoming Powerball drawing is $88 million or $57.4 million cash.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.