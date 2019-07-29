Tabor City woman charged with firing gun into father’s home

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of firing a gun into her father’s home Sunday.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vinegar Hill Road in Tabor City in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, a resident told them that his daughter, Sherry Lynn Loika, tried to enter his home through a rear door. After he told her to leave, she allegedly began to kick and hit the door.
A shot was then fired into the residence. No one was struck by the bullet.
Loika, 33, was taken into custody and has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. She was booked under a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.