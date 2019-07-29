Tabor City man sentenced to at least 91 years in prison after new trial for sex crimes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man, who was granted a new trial after a 2014 conviction for sex offenses, has been sentenced to at least 91 years in prison after being convicted again.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Calvin Sherwood Watts was found guilty Friday of attempted first-degree rape of a child and three counts of sexual offense of a child. He was sentenced to 1,100 to 1,356 months in prison.
In October 2014, a jury found Calvin Sherwood Watts guilty of multiple sex offenses, including attempted rape of a child, three counts of statutory sex offense and first-degree kidnapping. Watts was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Watts was accused of keeping an 11-year-old at his home in Tabor City against her will in 2011. Authorities said Watts threatened the minor to not report the incident to anyone.
Watts appealed the verdict based on the court allowing evidence of a prior dismissed assault claim into testimony. The Court of Appeals ruled that because this information was erroneously allowed into trial, Watts was entitled to a new trial.
