New Hanover Co. Schools announces school administrator changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One school will have a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year while several will have new assistant principals, New Hanover County Schools announced Monday.
Here are the changes the school system has announced:
- Ron Villines will become the principal at Isaac Bear Early College High School. Villines previously served as principal at Williston Middle School.
- Jesse May will become the assistant principal at New Hanover High School. May previously served as the assistant principal at Murray Middle School.
- Ken Davis will become the assistant principal at Laney High School. Davis previously served as the assistant principal at Ashley High School.
- Stephanie Smith will become the assistant principal at Mary C. Williams Elementary School. Smith previously served as the assistant principal at The International School at Gregory.
- Dawn Vickers will become the assistant principal at Lake Forest Academy. Vickers previously served as the assistant principal at Mary C. Williams Elementary School.
- Stephanie Cole will become the assistant principal at Howe and Johnson Pre-K Centers. Cole previously served as the assistant principal at Lake Forest Academy.
- Sal Marsico will become the assistant principal at Murray Middle School. Marsico previously served as the assistant principal at Laney High School.
- Jean Hall will become the assistant principal at The International School at Gregory. Hall previously served as assistant principal at Isaac Bear Early College High School.
While year-round students have already resumed classes, the traditional class schedule begins on Aug. 27 for New Hanover County Schools.
