New Hanover Co. Schools announces school administrator changes

One school will have a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year while several will have new assistant principals, New Hanover County Schools announced Monday.
By Jim Gentry | July 29, 2019 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 8:54 AM

Here are the changes the school system has announced:

  • Ron Villines will become the principal at Isaac Bear Early College High School. Villines previously served as principal at Williston Middle School.
  • Jesse May will become the assistant principal at New Hanover High School. May previously served as the assistant principal at Murray Middle School.
  • Ken Davis will become the assistant principal at Laney High School. Davis previously served as the assistant principal at Ashley High School.
  • Stephanie Smith will become the assistant principal at Mary C. Williams Elementary School. Smith previously served as the assistant principal at The International School at Gregory.
  • Dawn Vickers will become the assistant principal at Lake Forest Academy. Vickers previously served as the assistant principal at Mary C. Williams Elementary School.
  • Stephanie Cole will become the assistant principal at Howe and Johnson Pre-K Centers. Cole previously served as the assistant principal at Lake Forest Academy.
  • Sal Marsico will become the assistant principal at Murray Middle School. Marsico previously served as the assistant principal at Laney High School.
  • Jean Hall will become the assistant principal at The International School at Gregory. Hall previously served as assistant principal at Isaac Bear Early College High School. 
Ron Villines, Jesse May, Ken Davis, Stephanie Smith, Dawn Vickers, Sal Marsico, Jean Hall. Not pictured is Stephanie Cole. (Source: NHCS)

While year-round students have already resumed classes, the traditional class schedule begins on Aug. 27 for New Hanover County Schools.

