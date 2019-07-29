NCDOT gets $1.8 million reimbursement from FEMA, state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be reimbursed $1.8 million by FEMA and the state to help cover expenses due to Hurricane Florence.
The funds will reimburse the NCDOT for emergency response and protective measures, including temporary vehicle equipment relocation, directing traffic flow and providing emergency access for Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties.
FEMA reimburses applicants for public assistance at least 75 percent of eligible costs while the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
