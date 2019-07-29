MISSING: NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen July 26

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man last seen on July 26 has been reported missing and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find him.
Joshua Ryder, 38, of Wilmington, was last seen in the 400 block of Foxfield Court in the Murrayville area. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.
Ryder is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Ryder’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200 or dial 911.
