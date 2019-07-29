Man who ran from police during traffic stop sentenced on gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who ran from police during a traffic stop was sentenced to prison time on weapons charges Monday.
According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, Xavier Hall, 26, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and carrying a concealed gun. He was sentenced to 5-15 months plus 60 days in prison.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department and deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Honda sedan in the 500 block of Anderson Street on Dec. 2, 2018.
As the vehicle came to stop, Hall — who was sitting in the backseat of the Honda — fled on foot.
After detaining Hall, officers found a pistol in his jacket with the permanent serial number scratched off. The firearm had been reported stolen in September 2015.
The driver of the vehicle, Andre Hall, attempted to flee the scene as well and during a struggle, Andre broke a deputy's nose, according to the news release. Andre Hall had 45 bags of heroin on him at the time of the traffic stop and was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.
Andre and Xavier Hall are validated gang member, according to the release.
