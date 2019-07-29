Louisiana man snags 7-foot Gar fish

Leroy Andrus submitted this photo of a seven-foot gar fish he hooked in Krotz Springs via 9reports.wafb.com (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 29, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 4:55 PM

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One Louisiana man, armed with only his rod and reel, caught a huge Alligator Gar fish in Louisiana.

Leroy Andrus hooked the 7-foot sea monster at the floodgates just past Krotz Springs.

In the photo, the beak of the gar was a full head above Andrus'.

Gar average about six-feet long but can grow up to 10 feet in length. They are among the largest freshwater fishes in North America.

Gars are often referred to as “living fossils.” Records trace the species’ existence back to the Early Cretaceous over 100 million years ago.

