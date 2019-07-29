In light of potential NHRMC sale, a look back at a 2011 deal that fell flat

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As New Hanover County considers selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center, those who have lived and worked in Southeastern North Carolina for the last decade may recognize some of the talking points around the issue.
In 2011, the county considered a contract with Carolinas HealthCare, which now goes by the name Atrium Health.
The ill-fated proposal would have turned over day-to-day operations of NHRMC to the healthcare company, while keeping ownership of the hospital system with New Hanover County. Leadership of the hospital would have been split between local staff and CHC corporate headquarters.
NHC Commission Chair Jonathan Barfield, who was also chair in 2011, was the only commissioner to vote in favor of the proposal.
“At that time, I was the only commissioner who was in favor of that,” he said.
To him, the 2011 deal would have provided a “Wal-Mart” effect for NHRMC by providing connections and best practices, but would have kept the county in control.
The four other commissioners disagreed, Barfield said, and were worried the agreement would evolve into a sale, which they didn’t want.
"The conversation has definitely changed with this new board,” he said, regarding the possibility of selling.
During presentations at public meetings in 2011, NHRMC officials explained their reasoning behind seeking out a potential partnership with Carolinas HealthCare.
They touted NHRMC’s strong financial position, but noted the uncertainty of the healthcare industry — particularly in light of the impending Affordable Care Act.
They argued aligning with a larger health system like Carolinas HealthCare would allow NHRMC to take advantage of economies of scale — especially the money-saving buying power for equipment and supplies.
Those items will sound familiar to those who are following the current potential sale, and NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic said that’s because the organization has always tried to look ahead.
“We’re an organization that has always been proactive in trying to adapt to change, and trying to make sure we are securing the future of healthcare, and I think that’s probably the biggest similarity between the two situations.”
The 2011 proposed management agreement and the potential sale are clearly different, but Gizdic argues the differences don’t stop with one turning over operations, and the other turning over ownership.
“When you look at 2010, 2011, almost a decade ago, the healthcare industry, our community, our organization have all changed very dramatically in those past ten years,” Gizdic said.
Barfield also noted the differences — and his own differing opinion.
He said while he acknowledges the need to consider the future of the hospital system, he has doubts about the benefits of selling.
“I do understand doing due diligence to determine the value of the hospital," he said. “I think it’s always great to know what you’re asset is worth … but selling that asset to me, is another question.”
While the commission won’t vote on the issue until Sept. 3, Barfield said he’s already heard from many in the community about the proposed sale — and said so far it’s been an overwhelmingly negative response.
However, he said he is looking forward to the community meetings in August to hear from more of his constituents.
“That will give me my direction on what I think is best," he said. "For me, I think that’s the missing piece of the puzzle.”
