Fundraiser will help Survivors Best Friend pair sexual violence victims with shelter animals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Survivor’s Best Friend pairs survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse with pets who will help them heal.
The group helps survivors cover costs associated with adopting shelter animals.
This week, the organization will hold a fundraiser on Wed., July 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop, 1930 Eastwood Road, Wilmington.
SBF partners with animal shelters, rape crisis centers, and domestic violence centers.
The organization believes pets can play an integral role in the recovery process after trauma occurs, soothing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and offering unconditional love and support.
All of the proceeds from the Carnival Of Healing event will help cover adoption-related fees, medical expenses for the pets and costs associated with Emotional Support Animal certification.
Tickets to the event are $20.
Learn more at www.survivorsbestfriend.org.
