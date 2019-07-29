First Alert Forecast: increasing rain odds as July yields to August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Monday! Hope you had a good weekend! If you were working or playing hard outside, you no doubt appreciated the not-to-hot temperature pattern of breathable early morning 60s and modest mid-afternoon 80s to, at most, around 90. As this week develops, you will notice a more traditional brand of midsummer humidity and heat at times.
On the rainfall front, expect odds for showers and storms to start the week slim. But, as an upper-level trough builds in by week’s end, chances will grow. Raindrops are needed, of course! Many spots in the Cape Fear Region haven’t received substantial rainfall since July 23 and, for a few gardens, the dry spell dates all the way to July 13!
All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a Caribbean tropical wave of low pressure upon which the National Hurricane Center places five-day development odds of 20%. The system will have to battle wind shear and the mountainous island of Hispaniola before possibly reaching a more favorable growth zone near Florida by Friday.
Catch your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can find a location-tailored ten-day forecast anytime on your WECT Weather App!
