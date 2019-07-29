First Alert Forecast: Increasing rain chances heading into August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! High pressure still dominating our weather pattern keeping us sunny and dry through midweek. However, humidity level will rise toward the end of the week, along with rain chances.
Some great beach days ahead through midweek! Mostly sunny skies remain and high temperatures will gradually increase into the lower 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.
A cold front will begin to push into the Carolinas by the end of the week, increasing rain chances to 40% for the Cape Fear region. Some of our gardens are needing those raindrops! Many spots in the Cape Fear Region haven’t received substantial rainfall since July 23 and, for some backyards, the dry spell dates all the way to July 13!
All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a Caribbean tropical wave of low pressure upon which the National Hurricane Center places five-day development odds of 20%. The system will have to battle wind shear and the mountainous island of Hispaniola before possibly reaching a more favorable growth zone near Florida by Friday.
Catch your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can find a location-tailored ten-day forecast anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.