Cooper recognizes sheriff’s departments; comments on state budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper was in Wilmington on Monday for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association business conference being held at the convention center.
Cooper lauded sheriffs and deputies for their work fighting the opioid epidemic and helping communities during and after Hurricane Florence.
During the conference, law enforcement members will discuss state trends and participate in training.
While in Wilmington, the governor discussed the continued stalemate in state budget negotiations.
"I think that healthcare and getting more people covered must be a part of this discussion," Cooper said. "I don't know what's going to end up at the end of negotiations, but we have to start them, and I have made a reasonable compromise offer. This is the 21st day that I have been waiting for a response to my reasonable compromise offer."
Republicans say the reason for the holdup is Cooper’s demand for Medicaid expansion in the state budget plan.
