CCSO: Couple wanted for breaking into vending machines flees from checkpoint
William Ling and Angela Ling (Source: CCSO)
By Jim Gentry | July 29, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 1:24 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A husband and wife who were wanted for breaking into vending machines now are facing more charges after allegedly fleeing from a checkpoint.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sherrif’s Office, a vehicle driven by William Ling III approached a checking station at James B. White Hwy. South near Gaston Sellers Road. Angela Ling was a passenger in the vehicle.

When deputies discovered the Lings had outstanding warrants, William Ling fled the area and led deputies and members of the State Highway Patrol on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Spike strips were deployed, and the suspects’ vehicle came to a stop just before the Robeson County line.

Tatum said that William Ling resisted arrest and attempted to hit a deputy with his fist. He also suffered a laceration on his head while resisting, according to Tatum.

A deputy’s vehicle was allegedly damaged by the Lings’ vehicle during the pursuit.

During a search of their vehicle, deputies located “multiple bags of a powdery substance, a glass pipe, a green leafy substance, and multiple hypodermic needles,” officials said.

William Ling, 41, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired.

Angela Ling, 46, was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics.

In January, the Whiteville Police Department issued warrants for the Lings’ arrest after DNA evidence reportedly connected them to multiple thefts from vending machines.

