CCSO: Couple wanted for breaking into vending machines flees from checkpoint

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A husband and wife who were wanted for breaking into vending machines now are facing more charges after allegedly fleeing from a checkpoint.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sherrif’s Office, a vehicle driven by William Ling III approached a checking station at James B. White Hwy. South near Gaston Sellers Road. Angela Ling was a passenger in the vehicle.
When deputies discovered the Lings had outstanding warrants, William Ling fled the area and led deputies and members of the State Highway Patrol on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Spike strips were deployed, and the suspects’ vehicle came to a stop just before the Robeson County line.
Tatum said that William Ling resisted arrest and attempted to hit a deputy with his fist. He also suffered a laceration on his head while resisting, according to Tatum.
A deputy’s vehicle was allegedly damaged by the Lings’ vehicle during the pursuit.
During a search of their vehicle, deputies located “multiple bags of a powdery substance, a glass pipe, a green leafy substance, and multiple hypodermic needles,” officials said.
William Ling, 41, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired.
Angela Ling, 46, was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics.
