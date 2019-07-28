Wilmington teens arrested after shots fired in Onslow County

Holly Ridge, N.C. (WITN) - Holly Ridge Police have arrested two men following a shots fired call.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Dyson Street in reference to shots fired on July 26 around 6:45 p.m, according to a post on their official Facebook page. When Corporal Procopio arrived on the scene, he saw the vehicle turn back onto South Dyson Street.
The post says the suspect’s vehicle stopped abruptly then sped off back onto Highway 50 towards Highway 17. Cpl. Procopio was able to catch the vehicle at the intersection. The two suspects later identified were Addison Black, 18, of Wilmington, and Noah Cooper, 18, of Wilmington.
Cpl. Procopio then conducted a felony vehicle stop, the post says. Surf City Police and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of the two suspects.
The post then says a witness on Highway 50 called and told police they saw the suspects throw a weapon from the vehicle. The weapon was recovered near Green Street.
Holly Ridge Police say the weapon was reported stolen out of Gwinnett County, Georgia. After investigating, police also discovered another weapon had been tossed from the vehicle.
A police K-9 performed an article search along the route where the suspects fled and located the second firearm along Highway 50, says Holly Ridge Police. The suspects also had narcotics in their possession.
Black faces the following charges:
• Felony Destroy Evidence
• Carry Concealed Weapon
• Resist a Public Officer
• Felony Flee to Elude• Speeding to Elude
• Failure to Stop for Blue Lights
• Careless & Reckless Driving
• Stop Sign violation
• PWIMSD Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)
• Manufacture Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)
• Possession of Marijuana
Cooper faces the following charges:
• Felony Destroy Evidence
• Carry Concealed Weapon
• Resist a Public Officer
• Possession of a Stolen Firearm
• Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
• Discharge a Firearm Within 500Ft of a Dwelling
• PWIMSD Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax\)
• Manufacture Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)
•Possession of Marijuana
Bond has been set for both Black and Copper at $15,000. They have been turned over to the Onslow County Detention Center.
Holly Ridge Police say that Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.
