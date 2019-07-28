‘We miss our customers,’ says owner of restaurant destroyed by fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sean Franklin, the owner of The Sawmill Restaurant, said he is making every attempt to reopen the doors of the popular eatery.
“We kind of hit a wall with what we’re allowed to do and now its up to the insurance company to release us so we can get the pros in here to do the hard cleanup," said Franklin.
The restaurant caught fire in the kitchen over three weeks ago. According to Franklin, the fire suppression system had been cleaned and inspected in June, however, it failed to work when the deep fryer caught fire.
Having cleaned as much as they can to this point, they are at a standstill. Originally thought to be a cut and dry process, Franklin keeps telling his customers the same thing:
“When it started, we kept saying a week to ten days and it keeps getting pushed out and its just been hard not being able to get in here," said Franklin. “Having days go by when we haven’t done a thing.”
But that isn’t for lack of trying. Franklin and employees have gone ahead and moved furniture out of the way and cleaned up some equipment, just to make the process easier once they finally clear insurance. They’re extremely eager to get back to work.
“My employees, myself, we’re ready. As soon as they give us the green light, its going to be full on in here. We’re going to go as fast as we can to get it open.”
After being cleared by insurance, Franklin said the cleaning and inspections will take about seven to ten days, but hopes to have food ordered and begin prepping 24 hours after that’s done.
For now, all he and everybody else can do is play the waiting game.
