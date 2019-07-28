First Alert Forecast: warm and dry start to the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team. To kick off the new week and the last few days of July, expect a continuation of mainly dry afternoons and comfortable temperatures. This should keep the focus on your outdoor activities and not the weather.
Expect high temperatures to gradually trend from the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, and lower 90s, through the rest of next week. Nighttime and early morning lows will continue to dip into the 60s, but quickly warm with the morning sun into the 70s.
Rain chances will remain near 0% Sunday, and stay at a slim 10% Monday and Tuesday; rising slightly to 20-30% Wednesday through Saturday to cover an afternoon pop-up shower or storm.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is below and covers the first few days of August. Remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. So please tap in, take care, and have a great day!
