First Alert Forecast: Sunny and dry to finish out July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful last weekend of July! The mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, continue into the work work and remain through midweek.
Expect high temperatures to gradually trend from the upper 80s Monday, and lower 90s, through the rest of next week. Nighttime and early morning lows will continue to dip into the 60s, but quickly warm with the morning sun into the 70s.
Rain chances will remain near 0% Monday and rise slightly to 20-30% Tuesday through Friday. A cold front will approach the Carolinas by next weekend, increasing the chance for showers and storms.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is below and covers the first few days of August. Remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. So please tap in, take care, and have a great day!
