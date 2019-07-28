Drinks for a cause: Tavern holds benefit for hungry children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an unlikely pairing, Salty Dogs Tavern has partnered with Nourish NC, but this isn’t the first time.
For hours on Sunday, the tavern had games, live music, and plates of food on sale to benefit Nourish NC and their cause. Donation boxes were also set up for people in attendance to donate non-perishable food items.
“If you’re appetite is met, it allows you to focus on school, gives you more energy for maybe after school programs, just allows you to become more involved in your community," said owner Ron Musselman. "Rather than searching for a meal, you’re searching for a goal.”
Musselman says Nourish NC can use all the help they can get, so Salty Dogs felt compelled to step up to the challenge.
“As a child, food was never a shortage or an issue in my home, but I know there were classmates of mine that it was an issue,” said Musselman. “I could see how they struggled at different situation and to know that we’re working in our community to help these children out makes me feel really good.”
The tavern had a goal of raising $2,500 to donate to Nourish NC and was nearing the mark before the event started.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.