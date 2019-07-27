Yard sales July 27

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
4734 Salix Drive, Wilmington
Estate sale, new men’s clothing and shoes, weightlifting equipment, antique manual typewriter, vintage toys and collectibles, kitchen linens, Halloween costumes, vintage toy tractors new in boxes 1/16 scale
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
107 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach
Kids toys, clothes, stuffed animals and books. Calico Critters-house, car, furniture and Families. Shopkins. Framed Artwork, Weber Charcoal Grill and Weber Portable Propane Grill, PlayStation Portable, Drone w camera-extra battery and extra propellers, DVDs, Tools, Lawnmower, Fishing Rods, Snowboards, Paddle board, Tent, Sporting Equipment and More.
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
405 Bay Court, Carolina Beach
Kitchen items, small appliances, bedding, table linens, toys, tools, Christmas trees, rugs, furniture, home decor, lamps, much more. Cleaning out the house to go RV-ing!
6:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5201 Lone Eagle Court, Wilmington
Indoor furniture, home decor, miscellaneous goods, outdoor/patio furniture
8 a.m. - ?
222 N. Colony Circle, Wilmington
Furniture, Clothing, Toys, Sports Equipment
8 a.m. - ?
1169 Barefoot Bay Place, Supply
Furniture, clothing, pictures, perfume, knickknacks, miscellaneous
Sampson County
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
218 S. Ingold Avenue, Garland (Fisher Daycare Center).
Women, men, and children’s clothing all sizes, shoes, women dress hats, toys, kitchen items. Jewelry, books, and electronic. Also the youth department will be selling plates of barbecue.
