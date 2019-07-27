Passengers safe after boat catches fire in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies are assisting after a boat caught fire in the intracoastal waterway in Ocean Isle Beach Saturday morning.
MST2 Jeff Mcconnell of the US Coast Guard says the boat was in the intracoastal waterway of Ocean Isle Beach when the small skiff caught fire. The two people on the boat were able to beach it on shore and escape without injuries.
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Brunswick County fire were called to the scene. The Coast Guard also sent a boat to help with the incident.
Officials aren’t sure what caused the fire on the boat.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.