2 killed during attempted robbery at bingo parlor in Myrtle Beach area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed during an attempted robbery and shooting at the Waccamaw Bingo hall near Belle Terre Boulevard, according to Horry County police.
Horry County Police are looking for the person believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting. The suspect is described as a black man wearing grey sweatpants, grey long sleeve shirt, and a face covering.
A witness told WMBF News that they were playing bingo when they heard gunshots, and everyone started running and screaming.
Horry County police are currently interviewing anyone who may have seen anything during the incident.
Police said the suspect has not been captured. Officers are searching the surrounding areas around the bingo parlor for the suspect.
Community members are being asked to shelter in place and stay away from the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-248-1520.
