Former NC police officer breaks neck swimming at Oak Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have suffered broken necks this month at the same beach after being crushed by waves.
WCNC reports retired police officer John Diggs is home recovering from an accident in the ocean on July 12. The man was swimming in the ocean in Oak Island when a wave crashed on him and slammed his head into the sand.
Diggs fractured two vertebrae in his neck and underwent two surgeries in a Wilmington hospital.
“I know I got a second chance,” John Diggs told WCNC.
Exactly a week later, Lee Dingle of Raleigh was playing in the ocean with his children when he was hit by a powerful wave. Dingle passed away the next day, leaving behind six children.
“That really scared me,” Diggs told WCNC. “They’re adapting to a new normal that’s far worse than my own.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.