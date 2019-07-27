First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies for the last weekend of July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful weather we are having today! Your Cape Fear Region forecast features a continued dry spell, with low to marginal rain chances to close the month of July. But, unlike the typical dry streaks from late spring and early summer, this one will not come with extreme heat. So head outside and have some fun under the Carolina blue sky!
Expect daily high temperatures to be in the low 90s to end out the month. Nighttime and early morning lows will continue to dip the 60s over the arid ground, making weekend morning activities much more bearable than weekend mornings past.
Rain chances will remain low through Monday, with a small bump up to 20% Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week features a more marginal risk of pop-up showers and storms.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington covers the end of July and the first of August. Remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. So please tap in, take care, and have a good weekend!
